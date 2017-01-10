Midcoast artist, UNE students create sculpture from ocean debris
A new sculpture is on permanent display at the Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center. The work, created by University of New England Artist-in-Residence Kim Bernard of Rockland with students, will be formally unveiled Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3:30 p.m. The typical goal of a coastal cleanup day is to collect the trash threatening the coastline and properly dispose of it.
