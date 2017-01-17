Locals mobilizing for Women's March o...

Locals mobilizing for Women's March on Washington

Sunday Jan 15

A number of local women and men are preparing to make a road trip to attend the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration of Republican Donald Trump. "The minute I fount out about it, I said I have to do this," said artist Kathleen Florance of South Thomaston.

