Language school welcomes new Italian teacher

Penobscot Language School, 28 Gay St., welcomes Fulvia Sarnelli of Naples, Italy. A recent teaching assistant at Bowdoin College, Sarnelli is fluent in Italian, English and Chinese, and will be teaching all levels of Italian in both Rockland and Damariscotta during the upcoming spring semester starting Jan. 23. The school invites those interested in meeting Sarnelli to two events held at the school Wednesday, Jan. 18: the Italian mini-term from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and a potluck from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The mini-term is for those wishing to experience a brief introduction to the Italian language at $20/person.The potluck immediately follows and is open to all, regardless of attendance at the mini-term.

