Knox County court closed cases
Kristina D. Winchenbach, 38, Waldoboro, two counts of trafficking in drugs in January 2016 in Rockland, six years in jail with all but four months and 15 days suspended, two years' probation. Gina M. Glidden, 28, Washington, probation violation on a prior theft conviction, 60 days in jail; driving to endanger, $575 fine; OUI, dismissed; violating a condition of release, 30 days in jail; criminal attempt, 30 days in jail.
