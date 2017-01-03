Issues ranging from gun regulation, paid maternity leave, to making...
Issues ranging from gun regulation, paid maternity leave, to making public the names of candidates for the top administrators of municipal, school and county government are among the many proposed laws submitted by Midcoast legislators. State Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden, has submitted two bills that would regulate firearm possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC