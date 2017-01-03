Hearing fails to reach deal for truck driver accused of causing deaths of two Knox County residents

A settlement conference that stretched on for much of Monday morning failed to result in a deal for a Tennessee truck driver accused of speeding, driving drunk and causing a crash that claimed the lives of two people. About a dozen family members of the victims of the crash were allowed to attend the conference that was held behind closed doors with Justice Bruce Mallonnee, District Attorney Geoffrey Rushlau, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody, defense attorney David Paris, and the accused, Randall Junior Weddle.

