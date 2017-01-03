Hearing fails to reach deal for truck...

Hearing fails to reach deal for truck driver accused of causing deaths of two Knox County residents

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Herald Gazette

A settlement conference that stretched on for much of Monday morning failed to result in a deal for a Tennessee truck driver accused of speeding, driving drunk and causing a crash that claimed the lives of two people. About a dozen family members of the victims of the crash were allowed to attend the conference that was held behind closed doors with Justice Bruce Mallonnee, District Attorney Geoffrey Rushlau, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody, defense attorney David Paris, and the accused, Randall Junior Weddle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec 13 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Knox County was issued at January 10 at 2:40PM EST

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC