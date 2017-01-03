Hallmark store to close this winter
Bill Vinson, the owner of the store and of another Hallmark in Portland, said that with a lease expiration coming at the end of February, he had decided it might be a good time to retire. He said the Rockland location would remain open at least through Valentine's Day.
