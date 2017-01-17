Group polls Knox County residents on substance abuse
Despite what he called "some bumpy times," Rockland-based family practitioner Dr. Ira Mandel said the effort that began as Knox County Recovery Coalition is on track. Before tackling a list of goals aimed at addressing drug addiction in the Midcoast over the next two years, the coalition is stopping to gather information.
