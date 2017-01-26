Getting lost, and found, in the ArtLab

The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., invites artists of all ages to February's ArtLab Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. ArtLab welcomes children, teens, adults, and families, and is free of charge and open to all. ArtLab instructor Alexis Iammarino will lead participants in transforming found materials into elegant wall hangings, using fiber and found objects.

