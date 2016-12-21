Firefighter injured battling Rockland...

Firefighter injured battling Rockland house blaze

One firefighter was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life threatening injuries while battling a fire that heavily damaged a home on Old County Road Sunday evening. The Rockland firefighter, who was not identified, was suffering from respiratory problems.

