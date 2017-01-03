Edward D. Flanagan Sr.
Nine and a half hours into the New Year of 2017, Edward Daniel "Dan the Man" Flanagan Sr. completed his earthly journey at the age of 80. He passed from complications of pneumonia. His story began June 15, 1936.
