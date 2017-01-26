Eating for the hungry: Pies on Parade...

Eating for the hungry: Pies on Parade marks 13th outing

The 13th annual Pies on Parade fundrasier for the Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry & Fuel Assistance Program saw crowds of people taking to the sidewalks downtown on a mild afternoon Jan. 29 to eat pie for a good cause. The event, in honor of National Pie Day, marked each year Jan. 23, was begun by the Historic Inns of Rockland as a way to give people something fun to do during the winter doldrums and to support AIO, which serves people throughout Knox County.

