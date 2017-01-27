Crossings
Out here in the ocean, we might be pretty far from the mainland, but we have a neighbor we could swim to: Vinalhaven. Our islands together are called the Fox Islands, and until 1846 were incorporated into the same town, though geologically we are complete opposites.
