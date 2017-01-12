Construction reveals more mysteries from town's history
Amid the disruption and noise of Thomaston's Route 1 construction project, work crews have carefully set aside some historical mysteries, and a few diligent residents have worked to fit these reminders of the past, dredged up by a new phase of change, into the town's documented story. The Courier-Gazette reported in December that rails from a regional trolley system that ran through Thomaston between 1893 and 1931 had been found buried beneath the road.
