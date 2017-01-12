Biennial artists reveal Who they love
The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., is again offering its popular lecture series Who Do You Love? in conjunction with this year's Biennial Exhibition. The second edition of the series will take place Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m., and feature five Biennial artists Philip Brou , Richard Iammarino , Paul Oberst presented by Simone Hnilicka, Kathy Weinberg and Andrew White .
