Bait warehouse planned for Route 1 in Thomaston

A Canadian man has plans to build a bait storage facility on Route 1 near the town line with Warren. The facility would be run by Jamie Steeves of J&J Lobster in Rockland, who said he was a longtime business partner of FranA ois Benoit of New Brunswick.

