Appeals to sell tacos, offer free ski demos at Snow Bowl set for Jan. 25
The Zoning Board of Appeals will review requests Wednesday, Jan. 25 to allow Cold Toes Tacos and Sidecountry Sports to resume concessions at the Snow Bowl. Both businesses will seek a special exception to operate at the town-owned ski mountain, which town officials and volunteers, including the owners of the two businesses, are working to shape into a four-season recreation area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC