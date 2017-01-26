Albury, Ale House at Rock City

Albury, Ale House at Rock City

Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., welcomes perennial favorites for the first weekend of February. Music will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. Friday night, Rockland singer/songwriter Tom Albury will perform his locally inspired originals, along with covers of rhythm & blues, folk and prog rock - from this to that, and even some of the other, in a style that somehow brings it all together.

