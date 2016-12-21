Synagogue to serve free Christmas com...

Synagogue to serve free Christmas community dinner in Rockland

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Members of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland and many community volunteers are getting ready for the 27th annual Christmas Day free community dinner to be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 25, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, corner of White and Limerock streets. The meal features appetizers at noon followed by dinner at 1 p.m. of roasted turkey donated by Mainely Poultry and Megunticook Market with all the trimmings, along with an array of desserts.

