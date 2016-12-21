Synagogue sets Chanukah party for Dec...

Synagogue sets Chanukah party for Dec. 28

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Herald Gazette

Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is hosting a Community Chanukah Party Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St.. The party will feature music and dancing to Israeli and Jewish tunes, fun kids' activities, including dreidel painting and dreidel games, a gourmet latke bar by Main Street Markets of Rockland, a taste of Jewish cuisine from around the world by the synagogue's Food in Jewish Culture group, and a Community Menorah Lighting.

