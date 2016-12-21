St. George man threatens to bomb Knox jail

A 43-year-old St. George man was arrested Thursday evening, Dec. 22 and charged with a trashing a home, assaulting family members and a deputy and threatening to bomb the county jail. Jason M. Libby was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, two counts of domestic violence assault, two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening, and terrorizing, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.