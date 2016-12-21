St. George man threatens to bomb Knox...

St. George man threatens to bomb Knox jail

Friday Dec 23

A 43-year-old St. George man was arrested Thursday evening, Dec. 22 and charged with a trashing a home, assaulting family members and a deputy and threatening to bomb the county jail. Jason M. Libby was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, two counts of domestic violence assault, two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening, and terrorizing, according to court records.

