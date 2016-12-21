Rockland man gets five months for child pornography
A 33-year-old Rockland man was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 28 to five months in jail for possessing child pornography. Jarrod C. Bergeron was sentenced in Knox County Unified Court by Justice William Stokes to five years in prison with all but five months suspended for the felony possession of sexually explicit materials of someone younger than 12 years old.
