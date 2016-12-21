Playtime in the ArtLab

The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., invites artists of all ages to the first ArtLab of the year Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. ArtLab instructor Alexis Iammarino will guide exploration of card and board games, perfect for winter hibernation and making. Participants in this Art at Play session will discover fun ways to create original "recipes" for art making using concepts of chance and play, as many artists do in their work.

