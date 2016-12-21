Monthly soup potlucks begin at the Rockland Shambhala Meditation Center
On Sunday, Jan. 8, Rockland Shambhala Meditation Center, will host the first of monthly potlucks, the Sunday Sangha Soup. After the regular Sunday open meditation session, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., participants are invited to stay for soup, and whatever else sangha members and interested others may offer.
