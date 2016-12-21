Midcoast lens: Smoke on the water

With temperatures hovering around 0 and wind chill factors in the minus double digits, sea smoke hovered over the water along the Midcoast for most of Dec. 16. Above, two lobster boats chill out, with the Rockland breakwater behind them. Many people were intrigued by the covering of sea smoke on the ocean Dec. 16. Sea smoke covers Rockland breakwater Dec. 16, making the lighthouse appear as if it were floating in air at times.

