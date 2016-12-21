Midcoast lens: Smoke on the water
With temperatures hovering around 0 and wind chill factors in the minus double digits, sea smoke hovered over the water along the Midcoast for most of Dec. 16. Above, two lobster boats chill out, with the Rockland breakwater behind them. Many people were intrigued by the covering of sea smoke on the ocean Dec. 16. Sea smoke covers Rockland breakwater Dec. 16, making the lighthouse appear as if it were floating in air at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC