Midcoast lens: Smoke on the water

Midcoast lens: Smoke on the water

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Capital Weekly

With temperatures hovering around 0 and wind chill factors in the minus double digits, sea smoke hovered over the water along the Midcoast for most of Dec. 16. Above, two lobster boats chill out, with the Rockland breakwater behind them. Many people were intrigued by the covering of sea smoke on the ocean Dec. 16. Sea smoke covers Rockland breakwater Dec. 16, making the lighthouse appear as if it were floating in air at times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec 13 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC