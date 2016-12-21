MCMA in scholarship fundraising effort
Midcoast Music Academy will continue fundraising for its 2017 Scholarship Fund through Tuesday, Jan. 10. This year's scholarship goal tops out at $25,000 and will provide as many as 500 hours of instruction time to students who have a limited ability to pay. While there are opportunities to give at any level, a donation at the $1,500 level allows the donor, or his or her business, to name a scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC