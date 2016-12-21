MCMA in scholarship fundraising effort

Midcoast Music Academy will continue fundraising for its 2017 Scholarship Fund through Tuesday, Jan. 10. This year's scholarship goal tops out at $25,000 and will provide as many as 500 hours of instruction time to students who have a limited ability to pay. While there are opportunities to give at any level, a donation at the $1,500 level allows the donor, or his or her business, to name a scholarship.

