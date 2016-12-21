Judith M. Belyea
Judith Belyea, 77, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Freeport Nursing and Rehab. She was the wife of the late Ronald J. Belyea Sr., who died in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
