Historic Rockland church to become residential school for artists

A church built 165 years ago by a Rockland native who would become a Civil War general is set to gain a new life. The Rockland Planning Board approved Dec. 20 a proposal to covert the former Brewster Street church into a private art school with rooms for artists to reside.

