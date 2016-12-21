Graduate Education Courses Starting in January at University College at Rockland
This January the University of Maine at Farmington will begin the Graduate Certificate in Math Leadership at University College at Rockland. This is a 4 course series that prepares educators for the challenges of being a math leader, math coach, math interventionist, Title I math teacher or grade level math team leader.
