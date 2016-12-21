Donation to create Ash Point Preserve

An Owls Head woman on Thursday, Dec. 29 donated 32 acres of land along the Muscle Ridge Channel to the Georges River Land Trust. "Bob and I felt that we were stewards rather than 'owners' of the land on Ash Point and so by making a gift of this land to the Georges River Land Trust, the public will be forever welcome to enjoy it as much as our family has," she said in the news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.