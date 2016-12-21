Current & Coming
The Farnsworth Art Museum's "N.C. Wyeth: Painter" show has gotten good mention both in- and outside Maine - the Wall Street Journal likened the artist's "private" paintings to outside-the-expected-canon work of Aaron Copeland and Bert Lahr. It runs through 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, after which the Wyeth Center closes for the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC