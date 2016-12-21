Current & Coming

The Farnsworth Art Museum's "N.C. Wyeth: Painter" show has gotten good mention both in- and outside Maine - the Wall Street Journal likened the artist's "private" paintings to outside-the-expected-canon work of Aaron Copeland and Bert Lahr. It runs through 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, after which the Wyeth Center closes for the winter.

