Coastal Senior College winter courses available

Come in out of the cold! Coastal Senior College invites the public to take one or more of the following eight winter classes and join folks who find the stress-free environment - no homework, no tests - and daytime schedule both fun and intellectually stimulating. If the origins of the collapse of the Soviet Union and its contemporary relevance to events in Putin's Russia intrigue you, then sign up a class with instructor Louis Sell, who has had a 28-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service, including six years at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.