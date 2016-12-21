Christmas services at church in Rockland

Christmas Eve services will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a family service of music, a sermon and Holy Eucharist, and at 8 p.m. with a candlelight choral festival service, including a sermon and Holy Eucharist, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 11 White St. Festival Holy Eucharist with music and a sermon Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. For information, call the parish office at 594-8191 or check the website at www.stpetersrockland.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.