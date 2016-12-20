Cardamom and Sweet Memories in a Loaf of Finnish Nissua for Christmas
Every Christmas Eve morning, when Ruth Beal grinds cardamom and kneads the Finnish holiday bread called Nissua, a flood of good memories come back. When Ruth, now of Machiasport, was growing up during the 1960s and '70s on Old County Road in Rockand, neighbor Helmi Ranta's door was always open and her cookie jar was always full.
