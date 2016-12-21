Bookham named vice president at Allen Insurance and Financial
Allen Insurance and Financial, a financial services, insurance and employee benefits company, has announced that Dan Bookham of Rockland has been appointed a vice president of the corporation by the board of directors. Bookham joined the company's business insurance division in September 2012 after four years as executive director of the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce.
