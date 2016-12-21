Bail set at $1,000 cash for Northport father accused of injuring infant

Bail was set Wednesday, Dec. 28 at $1,000 cash for a 19-year-old Northport father accused of assaulting his infant daughter by breaking her ribs and sticking his finger down her throat in an effort to stop her from crying. Justice William Stokes set the bail during an initial interactive video appearance for Neil Lagasse who is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

