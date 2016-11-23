Massive project proposed to remove juniper trees in Idaho
In this March 25, 2007, file photo, a sage grouse rooster mounts a hen for breeding on a lek, the "dancing grounds" where grouse come to mate, in the Curlew National Grasslands, south of Rockland, Idaho. Federal officials are proposing one of the largest ever projects to remove juniper trees in southwest Idaho to protect habitat for imperiled sage grouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Burned
|10
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Jill Elaine Madore (Mar '12)
|Oct '13
|Martin Miskowski
|2
|rockland book (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|brownfamily
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|Debbie
|2
|paul and nita sjelin (Sep '08)
|Sep '08
|nrc21759
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC