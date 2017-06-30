The Latest: Bus in Arizona wreck used...

The Latest: Bus in Arizona wreck used by Illinois drum corps

Officials say the bus involved in a fatal rollover wreck on Interstate 10 was affiliated with an Illinois-based musical performance group. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr says the bus was being used by the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps from Rockford, Illinois.

