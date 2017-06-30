No body cameras for Rockford, Winneba...

No body cameras for Rockford, Winnebago County police

Read more: Daily Herald

Law enforcement leaders in Winnebago County and Rockford say police-worn body cameras may reduce use-of-force incidents and citizen complaints, but officers won't be getting the cameras anytime soon. Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Doug Pann says distributors will give departments the cameras.

