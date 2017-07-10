IL: 'Berner Bus' Expands to Rockford ...

IL: 'Berner Bus' Expands to Rockford to Fill Dozens of Jobs

Dakota-based Berner Food and Beverage is adding a Rockford location to its free employee transportation system. The hope is that it can help fill some of the 75 to 100 open jobs Berner has at any given time, said Jody Gowin, Berner's human resources director.

