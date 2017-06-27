Two vehicles roll in Dixon, Ill. crash

Wednesday Jun 21

One person had to be airlifted to the hospital with incapacitating injuries following a two-vehicle accident in rural Dixon on Wednesday. Illinois State Police say they were called to the scene at Illinois Route 2 just east of Plock Road at approximately 11:30 am on June 21. They then learned that two vehicles had left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

