Thousands celebrate gay pride in U.S. city of Chicago with costumes, parade
Chicago's famous Boystown neighborhood attracted thousands of people Sunday afternoon to celebrate gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer sexual orientations. Each year a parade flows a 4-kilometer stretch through Chicago's north side, featuring colorful floats, unique costumes, dance music, and more.
