Storms in northern Illinois flood roads, cause wind damage
Severe storms brought up to 6 inches of rain to parts of northern Illinois in less than four hours, causing flash flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service office in Romeoville said Thursday that the Wednesday evening storms also caused straight-line wind damage in Lake County.
