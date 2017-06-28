Severe flooding reported in the Rockford area
Severe thunderstorms dropped torrential rainfall across portions of north central Ilinois this evening with severe flooding reported in the Rockford area. Numerous cars are stranded, viaducts are flooded and Kent Creek is out of its banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Webb (Dec '13)
|Jun 17
|dang
|5
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Jun 7
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC