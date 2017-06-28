Severe flooding reported in the Rockf...

Severe flooding reported in the Rockford area

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Severe thunderstorms dropped torrential rainfall across portions of north central Ilinois this evening with severe flooding reported in the Rockford area. Numerous cars are stranded, viaducts are flooded and Kent Creek is out of its banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Webb (Dec '13) Jun 17 dang 5
witch beulah (Dec '10) Jun 7 Johnathan 28
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Jun 3 Leah 5
Attorney Mary Gaziano. May 31 Confused1 1
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) May '17 Michael Pann 14
Judge Lisa Fabiano May '17 Curious657 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) May '17 Bill 69
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Winnebago County was issued at June 29 at 4:32AM CDT

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC