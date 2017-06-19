Rockford Systems Becomes Authorized D...

Rockford Systems Becomes Authorized Distributor for Lazersafe

Rockford Systems, LLC , leader in machine safeguarding technologies, has forged a new partnership with Lazer SafeA Pty Ltd by becoming an authorized distributor of their Sentinel Plus press brake guarding system. Designed for the retrofit market, the Sentinel Plus makes it possible to realize the benefits of enhanced machine safety while also keeping press brake performance and productivity at peak levels.

