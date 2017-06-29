Rockford, Belvidere Rack Up Remarkable Rainfall Totals
NBC 5'S KYE MARTIN IS LIVE IN ANTIOCH... WITH A LOOK AT THE STORM DAMAGE. As thunderstorms rolled through northern Illinois on Wednesday night, incredible amounts of rain were dumped on the area during the deluge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Webb (Dec '13)
|Jun 17
|dang
|5
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Jun 7
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC