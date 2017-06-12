New pastor installed at area church
The Rev. Julie Raffety will be installed to First Presbyterian Church of Franklin at 2:30 p.m. June 25 by Newton Presbytery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Webb (Dec '13)
|Jun 8
|hmm
|4
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Jun 7
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC