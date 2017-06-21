Kingston man in fair condition after ...

Kingston man in fair condition after two-car crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Daily Chronicle

Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. KINGSTON - A 70-year-old Kingston man is in fair condition at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford after a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon at state Route 72 and Pleasant Hill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Webb (Dec '13) Jun 17 dang 5
witch beulah (Dec '10) Jun 7 Johnathan 28
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Jun 3 Leah 5
Attorney Mary Gaziano. May 31 Confused1 1
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) May '17 Michael Pann 14
Judge Lisa Fabiano May '17 Curious657 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) May '17 Bill 69
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC