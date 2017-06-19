IVCC offers Dino Daze
Illinois Valley Community College's Continuing Education Office is offering "Dino Daze" camp from 10 a.m. to noon June 26-29 at the college's Oglesby campus. Betsy Carlson, outreach educator for the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford, will teach about dinosaurs at a four-day camp for 6- to 9-year-olds interested in the field of ontogeny as well as mysteries of the tyrannosaur and an introduction to the weird dinosaurs of Gondwanaland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Webb (Dec '13)
|Jun 17
|dang
|5
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Jun 7
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
|Simon Peter Nelson - 1978 Murders - Up for Paro... (May '08)
|Aug '16
|Big John
|90
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC