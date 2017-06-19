IVCC offers Dino Daze

Illinois Valley Community College's Continuing Education Office is offering "Dino Daze" camp from 10 a.m. to noon June 26-29 at the college's Oglesby campus. Betsy Carlson, outreach educator for the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford, will teach about dinosaurs at a four-day camp for 6- to 9-year-olds interested in the field of ontogeny as well as mysteries of the tyrannosaur and an introduction to the weird dinosaurs of Gondwanaland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.