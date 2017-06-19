IVCC offers Dino Daze

IVCC offers Dino Daze

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Times

Illinois Valley Community College's Continuing Education Office is offering "Dino Daze" camp from 10 a.m. to noon June 26-29 at the college's Oglesby campus. Betsy Carlson, outreach educator for the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford, will teach about dinosaurs at a four-day camp for 6- to 9-year-olds interested in the field of ontogeny as well as mysteries of the tyrannosaur and an introduction to the weird dinosaurs of Gondwanaland.

