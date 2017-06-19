Goodwill makes $18,000 IVCC scholarship donation
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois Board President Brian Reck, left, presents IVCC President Jerry Corcoran a symbolic check Thursday at a reception in Rockford. Reck later handed Corcoran a real check for $18,000 for scholarships for disabled students.
